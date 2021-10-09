Tributes
State to reopen overnight camping at Bellows beach following months-long closure

Overnight camping will be allowed beginning on Oct. 22.
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 10:27 PM HST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Parks and Recreations began accepting permit applications for overnight campers at Bellows Field Beach Park on Friday.

The campsite had been closed since April to protect sea turtles during nesting season.

The park was originally expected to open last month, but officials had to extend the closure.

Overnight camping will be allowed beginning on Oct. 22.

In the meantime, the state said weekend day-use of the park is still allowed.

For more information or to apply for a permit, click here.

