Planning a big event? Here’s what you need to know about the city’s new restrictions

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city is easing restrictions on professionally organized events ― but not on all of them. And the events that are allowed will need to follow strict protocols.

Here’s what you need to know:

What events will be allowed on Oahu?

The allowable events fall into three main categories:

Outdoor seated entertainment , like University of Hawaii football games: These events are allowed starting Wednesday and can have up to 1,000 attendees but no more than 50% of a venue’s allowable capacity. Attendees must be vaccinated, masked and socially distanced.

Indoor seated entertainment , like plays or comedy shows: Starting Oct. 20, these events can have up to 500 vaccinated attendees. Masking and physical distancing will be required.

Outdoor interactive event, like weddings or funerals: Starting Oct. 20, these events can have up to 150 vaccinated attendees. Masked mingling is allowed.

Food and beverages can be served at “outdoor interactive events,” but not at outdoor seated entertainment or indoor seated entertainment events.

What about informal gatherings, like beach parties or backyard barbecues?

Gatherings that aren’t professionally managed are still subject to strict size limits ― no more than 25 people are allowed to come together outdoors or 10 indoors.

And indoor weddings (or other events in which people aren’t seated) are also still capped at 10.

What if I’m not vaccinated?

The events rules do not allow for a testing option for attendees.

Will vendors be required to be vaccinated?

Employees at events, including vendors, will have to follow Safe Access Oahu program rules. That means they’ll have to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test.

Can road races be held?

Road races and triathlons are allowed started Wednesday, but must be capped at 500 people.

Start times must also be staggered to allow for groups of no more than 25 people.

How long will these restrictions stay in place?

That’s not yet clear, but Honolulu’s mayor said he hopes to further ease the rules soon.

