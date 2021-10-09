Over 400 jobs at Maui resort are in jeopardy as property is set to be sold to new owner

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As a Maui resort is set to be sold to a new owner, over 400 workers may lose their jobs come December.

The Royal Lahaina Resort notified the county and state this week that the property will change owners — and as a result 420 resort workers will be terminated.

While it is unclear who is purchasing the 60-year-old resort, a letter to the state said the sale will close on Dec. 8.

The resort did not indicate whether the new owner will hire the current employees following the change in ownership, but the letter did state that “the termination of the employees will be permanent.”

Meanwhile, the hotel’s website is still booking reservations through December 2022.

This story may be updated.

