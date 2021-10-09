Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Over 400 jobs at Maui resort are in jeopardy as property is set to be sold to new owner

Royal Lahaina Resort
Royal Lahaina Resort(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 8:59 PM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As a Maui resort is set to be sold to a new owner, over 400 workers may lose their jobs come December.

The Royal Lahaina Resort notified the county and state this week that the property will change owners — and as a result 420 resort workers will be terminated.

While it is unclear who is purchasing the 60-year-old resort, a letter to the state said the sale will close on Dec. 8.

The resort did not indicate whether the new owner will hire the current employees following the change in ownership, but the letter did state that “the termination of the employees will be permanent.”

Meanwhile, the hotel’s website is still booking reservations through December 2022.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police remained on scene of Kalakaua Avenue due to an investigation.
Hours-long standoff with suspect in stolen disposal truck snarls Waikiki traffic
A homeless man's possessions are growing on a vacant lot near Waimalu Stream.
Frustrations grow along with eyesore on vacant Waimalu property
Professionally-managed events with up to 1,000 people will be allowed on Oahu starting this...
Events with up to 1,000 people will be allowed on Oahu under new rules that reflect drop in infections
Acting Assistant Chief Stephen Gerona continues to rise through the ranks despite being...
HPD takes action against 4 officers who accused commander of bullying, harassment
Officials said the companies’ websites showed photos with captions that encouraged people to go...
Photographers accused of venturing into off-limits locations to grab the perfect wedding shots

Latest News

When Hawaii’s eviction moratorium ended, local nonprofits were preparing for a wave of evictions.
Advocates braced for thousands of evictions when Hawaii’s moratorium ended. The wave never came.
Benjamin Lolesio said he knows the post was wrong, but believes the punishment was overboard.
School’s harsh punishment of star student on Maui turns into test of free speech
William Sullivan
Hawaii Island ex-con involved in crash arrested after weapons found in vehicle
A $5,000 reward is now being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction in a...
PETA offers $5K reward for information related to fatal stabbing of dog in Nanakuli