Maui-born director of Marvel’s latest flick to be honored at HIFF

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The acclaimed director of Marvel’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” will be honored at the 2021 Hawaii International Film Festival.

Destin Daniel Cretton will be in attendance to receive the Career Achievement Award.

The Maui-born director will also lead a master class at the festival and screen his 2013 feature film, “Short Term 12.”

“HIFF strongly takes the stance that supporting those creative industries and investing in them is key to rebuilding Hawaii better, especially after the last couple of years,” said Beckie Stocchetti, HIFF’s executive director.

“And to be able to bring him in at this time and have those conversations is going to be really powerful, especially for our local filmmakers.”

This year’s in-person event will be held from Nov. 4 to 14 on Oahu and Nov. 18 to 21 on the Neighbor Islands.

It’s a full line-up: 123 features, 100 shorts, and for the first time ever, a new episodic series program.

“I think it’s going to be a really wonderful event,” said Stocchetti. “I’m so hopeful that cases continue to drop and everything in Hawaii continues to get better and people are already excited about what we are able to do.”

The festival will be following all of the city’s COVID-19 protocols and rules, including reduced seating capacity and vaccination proof for entry.

“I hope that we can be, that HIFF can stand, as a model for how this could work in the next couple of months,” said Stocchetti.

There will also be virtual programs streaming from Nov. 4 to 28 that fans all across the nation can enjoy.

The opening night presentation will be the world premiere of “Waterman,” which explores the life of Duke Kahanamoku.

It will be presented at an outdoor screening on the Great Lawn of the Bishop Museum on Nov. 5.

