High surf advisories posted for south and east facing shores

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two different ocean swells are converging on the islands for the weekend, with high surf advisories posted for most east-facing shores and all south-facing shores.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu said the advisories will be in effect through 6 p.m. Sunday, with waves of 7 to 10 feet possible.

East shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui and the Big Island are under the advisory, along with the south shores of all islands.

The high waves are the result of a combination of strong trade winds and a long-period south swell.

Beachgoers and surfers along the affected shorelines should heed all advice from ocean safety lifeguards and use caution if entering the water.

Strong breaking waves and shore breaks, along with strong longshore and rip currents, may also be possible.

