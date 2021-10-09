Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Hawaii reports 196 new COVID infections; 4 additional deaths

(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 9:04 AM HST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Saturday reported 196 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 81,283.

Hawaii also reported an additional four coronavirus-related fatalities, pushing the death toll to 837.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions. That information is now only issued weekly.

Of the new infections reported Saturday:

  • 114 were on Oahu
  • 49 on Hawaii Island
  • 16 on Maui
  • 9 on Kauai
  • 1 on Molokai

There were also seven residents diagnosed out-of-state.

Some 69.3% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, while 77.5% has received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police remained on scene of Kalakaua Avenue due to an investigation.
Hours-long standoff with suspect in stolen disposal truck snarls Waikiki traffic
Professionally-managed events with up to 1,000 people will be allowed on Oahu starting this...
Events with up to 1,000 people will be allowed on Oahu under new rules that reflect drop in infections
Officials said the companies’ websites showed photos with captions that encouraged people to go...
Photographers accused of venturing into off-limits locations to grab the perfect wedding shots
Benjamin Lolesio said he knows the post was wrong, but believes the punishment was overboard.
School’s harsh punishment of star student on Maui turns into test of free speech
COVID testing
201 new COVID cases reported statewide; 7 additional deaths

Latest News

When Hawaii’s eviction moratorium ended, local nonprofits were preparing for a wave of evictions.
Advocates braced for thousands of evictions when Hawaii’s moratorium ended. The wave never came.
HNN File
Advocates braced for evictions when Hawaii’s moratorium ended. The wave never came.
Professionally-managed events with up to 1,000 people will be allowed on Oahu starting this...
Events with up to 1,000 people will be allowed on Oahu under new rules that reflect drop in infections
Rainbow Warriors Football
Athletes, fans rejoice as mayor lifts ban on spectators at UH football games