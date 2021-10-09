Tributes
Hawaii Island ex-con involved in crash arrested after weapons found in vehicle

William Sullivan
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 7:09 PM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County police arrested an ex-convict Thursday after officers said they found a stun gun and a revolver in his car.

Authorities said they arrested William Sullivan in Mountain View after paramedics were called to treat him after a crash.

Police said the 29-year-old admitted he owns the firearm and stun gun. However, in court Friday, he pleaded not guilty.

In 2019, Sullivan was a wanted fugitive who faced numerous charges including assaulting an officer, reckless endangerment and resisting arrest.

This story may be updated.

