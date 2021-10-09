Advocates braced for thousands of evictions when Hawaii’s moratorium ended. The wave never came.

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - When Hawaii’s eviction moratorium ended, local nonprofits were preparing for a wave of evictions.

It never happened.

The Mediation Center of the Pacific said they were expecting thousands of cases. Instead, they’re only dealing with a few hundred.

Center Executive Director Tracey Wiltgen said that doesn’t mean people aren’t moving out.

They believe there are a lot of people who are leaving on their own, or feel like they need to get out after their landlords tell them to.

“What we’re hearing anecdotally is a lot of tenants are just moving out,” Wiltgen said. “As soon as they realize that there was no moratorium in place, and they weren’t going to be able to pay, they moved out. In some instances, the landlords went to them and asked them to move out.”

Wiltgen said many aren’t aware that evictions have a lengthy legal process, and tenants always have an option to go to mediation. Instead, people think that there is no choice but to move out.

“What we know is that most of the shelters are pretty much filled up,” said Ray Kong, legal director for Lawyers for Equal Justice at Hawaii Appleseed.

“So it’s not like there’s the extra capacity that can absorb all of these people.”

Kong said that resources are still available for those who need them. The city’s Rental & Utility Relief Program still has funds but says it might be too late for many who decided to leave.

“I expect as the months go on, we will start to see hear from more service providers of people who have been displaced, and are facing difficult situations now that they’re out of the homes that they were in,” Kong said.

Experts just hope that if someone does get an eviction notice, that doesn’t mean they have to leave right away and that resources like mediation can put them in a better spot.

William Pablo manages multiple properties for Queen’s Realty.

He said there are many tenants who are behind on months of rent. In order to pay his bills, he said he’s had to deliver notices of evictions.

But mediation has helped him and his tenants find a middle ground.

“I’m happy with it, it’s a win-win,” Pablo said. “We have to survive, too.”

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.