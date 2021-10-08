Tributes
Truck driver charged in deadly West Virginia road rage shooting claims self-defense

By Tori Yorgey and Gray News Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 8:43 AM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WILLIAMSON, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) - A truck driver is facing a murder charge in West Virginia, but his attorney claims that he shot another man in self-defense.

WSAZ reports a Williamson police criminal complaint states 66-year-old James Armstrong fired a shot at Eric Bennett Sammons during a confrontation after Sammons walked to the driver’s side of the tractor-trailer visibly angry at Armstrong.

Court records state Sammons blocked the tractor-trailer at an intersection of two highways with his car.

Armstrong’s attorney Jeffrey Simpkins believes there is evidence to prove his client is not guilty.

“My client never opened the door,” Simpkins said. “There are witnesses to that effect that (Sammons) was making threatening comments the whole time as he was proceeding back toward the semi. (Sammons) proceeded to open the door. He was getting physical, going to have a physical altercation, at which time my client justifiably fired a shot.”

Sammons, who was shot in the chest, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Williamson Police Chief Grady Dotson said Armstrong, who is from Georgia, would be charged with second-degree murder.

“Typically, any type of scenario that involves trying to get another vehicle to stop, especially on a U.S. interstate or anything like that is never a good idea,” Dotson said. “It’s always good just to digress and to take a deep breath and think about the situation before you act on it.”

Simpkins said Armstrong immediately notified authorities after the shooting.

“As soon as he shot him, he called 911 and said ‘Listen, I just shot somebody. I had no intent to shoot the guy, but I had no choice. I had to protect myself,’” Simpkins said.

Armstrong is being held at the Southwestern Regional Jail in Holden where his bond was set at $200,000 cash.

