TONIGHT: 44th annual Na Hoku Hanohano Awards to air on K5, across HNN’s digital platforms

The 2021 Na Hoku Hanohano Awards air Thursday on K5.
The 2021 Na Hoku Hanohano Awards air Thursday on K5.
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 3:39 PM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii News Now is proud to partner with the Hawaii Academy of Recording Arts to present the 44th annual Na Hoku Hanohano Awards on Thursday night.

The awards will air on K5 and across HNN’s digital platforms starting at 7 p.m.

To watch online, click here.

In addition to awards presentation, there will be special performances from Henry Kapono, Nathan Aweau, Kapena and Kalae Parish, and much more.

Plus, catch a special pre-show and “Hulali on the Red Carpet” presentation beginning at 5:40 p.m.

For more information on the Hawaii Academy of Recording Arts, click here.

