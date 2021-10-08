TONIGHT: 44th annual Na Hoku Hanohano Awards to air on K5, across HNN’s digital platforms

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii News Now is proud to partner with the Hawaii Academy of Recording Arts to present the 44th annual Na Hoku Hanohano Awards on Thursday night.

The awards will air on K5 and across HNN’s digital platforms starting at 7 p.m.

To watch online, click here.

In addition to awards presentation, there will be special performances from Henry Kapono, Nathan Aweau, Kapena and Kalae Parish, and much more.

Plus, catch a special pre-show and “Hulali on the Red Carpet” presentation beginning at 5:40 p.m.

For more information on the Hawaii Academy of Recording Arts, click here.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.