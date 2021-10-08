Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Soldier charged with killing woman on Georgia highway

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 9:01 AM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAGRANGE, Ga. (AP) — A soldier based at Fort Bragg in North Carolina is facing a murder charge after the death of his girlfriend.

Georgia authorities on Friday announced that Alonzo Dargan Jr. is accused of killing Akeila Ware after her wrecked car was found with bullet holes on a Georgia highway.

Sheriff’s officials in Troup County, Georgia, say that she was shot Tuesday while driving her car in the Georgia county southwest of Atlanta.

At a news conference Friday, investigators said Dargan was from Georgia and in a long-distance relationship with Ware while he was stationed in North Carolina. She was pregnant at the time of her death.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A homeless man's possessions are growing on a vacant lot near Waimalu Stream.
Frustrations grow along with eyesore on vacant Waimalu property
Acting Assistant Chief Stephen Gerona continues to rise through the ranks despite being...
HPD takes action against 4 officers who accused commander of bullying, harassment
Lab testing / file image
Hawaii sees 304 new COVID cases, 8 more deaths
The council is considering phasing out short-term rentals in apartment districts.
Proposal before Maui council would phase out thousands of short-term rentals
HNN FILE
Businessman accused of conducting illegal boat tours in Kaneohe Bay faces $180K fine

Latest News

Hospital
With a growing demand and a government take-over, where are the monoclonal antibody treatments going
President Joe Biden speaks from the State Dining Room of the White House, Tuesday, Aug. 31,...
Biden won’t invoke executive privilege on Trump docs
COVID testing
201 new COVID cases reported statewide; 7 additional deaths
Alonzo Dargan Jr. is accused of killing Akeila Ware after her wrecked car was found with bullet...
RAW: Fort Bragg soldier accused of murder