Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Rainbow Wahine soccer plays to draw against UC Riverside

(Hawaii Athletics)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 11:02 AM HST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii women’s soccer team played to their second consecutive draw against UC Riverside on Thursday evening.

The ‘Bows and the Highlanders played 110 minutes to a 1-1 final score in California, their third draw of the season after last week’s match against UC Santa Barbara and their opening weekend battle against North Texas.

UH got on the board first in the 31st minute of the match on a penalty kick, the Wahine’s Maki Kono connected for her first career goal in the Green and Black.

Riverside would quickly respond with a penalty kick of their own to tie the game up at 1-1.

Hawaii goalkeeper Lauren Marquez continued continued to be a force at the net, getting five saves and not allowing the Highlanders to score another goal.

The Wahine stay in the mainland this weekend for a match with Cal State Fullerton on Sunday, as they look to get their first win at Fullerton since 2008.

Match set to begin at 2:00 p.m. HST.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police remained on scene of Kalakaua Avenue due to an investigation.
Man taken into custody after hours-long investigation involving stolen disposal truck
A homeless man's possessions are growing on a vacant lot near Waimalu Stream.
Frustrations grow along with eyesore on vacant Waimalu property
Acting Assistant Chief Stephen Gerona continues to rise through the ranks despite being...
HPD takes action against 4 officers who accused commander of bullying, harassment
Lab testing / file image
Hawaii sees 304 new COVID cases, 8 more deaths
The council is considering phasing out short-term rentals in apartment districts.
Proposal before Maui council would phase out thousands of short-term rentals

Latest News

Wahine volleyball meets UC San Diego, UC Irvine on the road this weekend
Wahine volleyball meets UC San Diego, UC Irvine on the road this weekend
As the Big West Conference slate continues, the Wahine know that they’re the team to beat in...
Wahine volleyball meets UC San Diego, UC Irvine on the road this weekend
The University of Hawaii women’s soccer team is back on the road for a pair of Big West...
UH women’s soccer back on the road for pair of conference matches
Confusion and late decisions are creating chaos in Hawaii's water sports community.
Hawaii water sports community grapples with confusion, inconsistencies in COVID rules