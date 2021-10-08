Rainbow Wahine soccer plays to draw against UC Riverside

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii women’s soccer team played to their second consecutive draw against UC Riverside on Thursday evening.

The ‘Bows and the Highlanders played 110 minutes to a 1-1 final score in California, their third draw of the season after last week’s match against UC Santa Barbara and their opening weekend battle against North Texas.

UH got on the board first in the 31st minute of the match on a penalty kick, the Wahine’s Maki Kono connected for her first career goal in the Green and Black.

Riverside would quickly respond with a penalty kick of their own to tie the game up at 1-1.

Hawaii goalkeeper Lauren Marquez continued continued to be a force at the net, getting five saves and not allowing the Highlanders to score another goal.

The Wahine stay in the mainland this weekend for a match with Cal State Fullerton on Sunday, as they look to get their first win at Fullerton since 2008.

Match set to begin at 2:00 p.m. HST.

