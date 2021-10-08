Police investigation shuts down portion of Kalakaua Ave. in Waikiki

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A police investigation has shut down a portion of Kalakaua Avenue in Waikiki early Friday.

Authorities responded around 3:30 a.m.

Details are still limited at this time, but a Hawaii News Now camera showed a man driving a Honolulu Disposal Service truck driving back and forth.

Crews on scene said officers were trying to talk the man out of the vehicle.

Witnesses said it does not appear that the vehicle was stolen.

Officials have not provided further information at this time.

Police have shut down Kalakaua Avenue, from Kaiulani to Ohua avenues.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.