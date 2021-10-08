Police identify 22-year-old man killed following crash on Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police have identified the man killed in fatal crash on Hawaii Island early Thursday morning.

Authorities identified the victim as Isaac Gideon of Kailua-Kona.

Officials said the single-vehicle crash happened at around 2 a.m. along Puu Honua Road near Mile Marker 4 in Napoopoo.

Hawaii County police said Gideon was driving a white Honda Accord when he lost control and struck several large rocks off the road.

Following crash, officials said the 22-year-old was ejected from the vehicle.

Gideon was transported to the Kona Community Hospital where he was later pronounced dead at around 9 a.m.

Upon investigation, police said he was not wearing his seatbelt and said they believe speed and impairment are possible factors in the crash.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

This is the 19th traffic fatality on Hawaii Island this year compared to 13 at this time last year.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or who has any information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.

