Photographers illegally capturing photos at off-limits Kauai locations receive cease and desist

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state is cracking down on professional wedding photographers who are breaking the rules to get the perfect shot on Kauai.

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources issued a cease and desist order to Bradyhouse Photographers and The Foxes Photography after officials discovered photos of off-limit locations on its website and social media accounts.

Some of the locations include Kalepa Ridge, Wailua Falls, Hanakapiai Beach, Waimea Canyon and Kokee State Park.

DLNR said these places require permits for commercial photography and violators can face fines and even jail time.

Officials said the companies’ websites showed photos with captions that encouraged people to go on illegal hikes to unpermitted areas.

“It’s about greed and money,” said Mike Danduran of the Kauai Wedding Professionals Association.

“Sometimes it’s hard to turn down a bride that really, really wants something. But, you know, there’s not a bad spot to take a picture on this island. And we just need to tell people that some places are okay and some places aren’t and that’s how it is.”

In a statement, Bradyhouse Photography said it has been closely following all of the DLNR’s rules and that the agency gave them permission to keep older photos on their website and social media.

Hawaii News Now also reached out to The Foxes Photography for comment but have not heard back.

This story may be updated.

