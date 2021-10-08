Open House: Luxury penthouse in Kaka’ako and a modern 2BD, 2 bath corner unit in Kapolei

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re in the market for a new home, listen up! It’s time for Open House sponsored by First Hawaiian Bank, and now’s your chance to check out these listings.

First up, perched on top of One Waterfront Tower in the heart of Kaka’ako, this penthouse invites you to start planning your ‘Palace in the Sky’ lifestyle. Claiming the top three floors of the makai tower, this nearly 4,500 sq. ft. penthouse offers a unique style for luxury living. Enjoy breathtaking panoramic views of Honolulu through floor-to-ceiling windows. Interior includes your own exclusive elevator, priceless custom cabinetry, and a jewelry box-inspired master closet. Experience luxury with a gourmet kitchen, home theater, and office. Schedule your private showing today and let us inspire the opulent side of the high-rise lifestyle!

Next up, a desirable 2 bedroom, 2 bath ground floor corner end unit in Kapolei. Enjoy the bright, modern, and renovated master and guest bathroom. Entertain in your newly renovated kitchen with beautiful white cabinets, countertops & tile flooring. Unit offers A/C window units in each bedroom & living room with ceiling fans throughout. Relax outside in your expansive fenced backyard perfect for the kids or pets to play with ample storage & a lanai to enjoy the gorgeous views! You don’t want to miss this one!

So, if you’re looking for a new place to call home, or are interested in refinancing your current one, get in touch with an expert at First Hawaiian Bank.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.