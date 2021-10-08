Tributes
LIVE: 'Managed' events with up to 1,000 people will be allowed on Oahu under new gathering rules

HNN FILE(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 1:27 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Professionally-managed events with up to 1,000 people will be allowed on Oahu starting this month under new rules that will also require attendees to be vaccinated and masked, the city announced Friday.

Speaking at a news conference, Gov. David Ige said the gatherings restrictions are being eased because of the decline of COVID infections and hospitalizations in recent weeks.

But, he warned, “the pandemic is far from finished. This is not an all clear signal.”

Under the new rules:

  • Outdoor seated entertainment events ― like University of Hawaii football games ― can be held starting Wednesday with up to 1,000 attendees but no more than 50% of a venue’s capacity.
  • Indoor seated entertainment events can be held starting Oct. 20 with up to 500 attendees.
  • And outdoor “interactive events” can also be held starting Oct. 20 with up to 150 people.

All three types of events will require attendees to be vaccinated and masked.

“Masked mingling” will be allowed at outdoor interactive events, such as weddings, and food and beverages can be served at those venues, too.

Social distancing will be required at larger events and only water can be made available.

Additionally, everyone who is working at the events must comply with Safe Access Oahu protocols, which means they must either be vaccinated or present proof of a negative COVID test.

Event organizers will also have to submit mitigation plans to the city.

Social gatherings that aren’t professionally planned will still have to follow strict size limits: No more than 25 people will be allowed to gather outdoors or 10 indoors.

The city banned all large gatherings in August amid an unprecedented surge in COVID cases that threatened to overwhelm the state’s health care system. That ban was then extended through Oct. 19.

But in recent weeks, new infections and hospitalizations have fallen ― and calls to lift the restrictions have grown. On Thursday, event organizers rallied outside the state Capitol building to call on government to relax the rules, saying large events can be safe if precautions are taken.

This story will be updated.

