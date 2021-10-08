On Kauai, eyes in the sky are helping botanists pinpoint rare and endangered plants

Tributes
By Jim Mendoza
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 4:05 PM HST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Since 2016, botanists with the National Tropical Botanical Garden have used drones to help find rare and endangered Hawaiian plants growing along Kauai’s steep cliffs.

“We were trying to come up with ideas for searching areas that are just too steep or too dangerous for them to get to using those traditional techniques,” NTBG drone pilot Ben Nyberg said.

Botanists still use ropes to rappel down to the plants, but the drones enable them to target their efforts.

“We can help them pick their tie-in points of where they might tie their ropes for going down so that they’re lined up properly. We can also assess how far down on the rope they need to go, essentially how much length of rope they need to bring along,” Nyberg said.

He can fly his drone within 5 to 10 feet of a cliff’s face. Through a camera he scans the surface, looking for anomalies.

“I will look for indicators of good cliff habitat and then zero in, get as close as I can and snap a lot of photos,” he said.

Those high-resolution images are enlarged and examined for endangered species. A recent drone flight found nearly 100 rare plants.

“We came across a really rare species called cyanea asarifolia and found a population, a sub-population, that essentially doubles the known number of plants of that species,” Nyberg said.

NTBG teams up with federal, state and local agencies and organizations. It works closely with the state’s Division of Forestry and Wildlife and the Plant Extinction Prevention Program.

“They work on plants that have fewer than 50 individuals remaining, and there’s 250 of those plants around Hawaii,” Nyberg said.

Seeing the plants through the drone’s lens also helps NTBG time the collection of plant seeds that are then stored in a seed bank.

“If those wild populations were to die out, we have the genetics from those plants reserved,” Nyberg said.

