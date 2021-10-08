Tributes
Forecasters say gusts up to 45 mph possible through Saturday; wind advisory issued

HNN File
HNN File(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 5:08 PM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for portions of all islands through Saturday night.

Communities in the advisory should be prepared for winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45.

Winds of that strength can tear off roof shingles, knock down tree branches and cause road hazards.

Areas in the advisory include:

  • Kauai mountains
  • Oahu: East Honolulu, Waianae Coast, Central Oahu, Waianae mountains
  • Windward Maui
  • The interior of the Big Island

