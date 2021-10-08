Forecast: Gusty winds and bigger surf head in for the weekend

Tributes
Forecast: Gusty winds and bigger surf move in for the weekend
By Guy Hagi
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 3:35 AM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A strong high pressure system north of the islands will drift closer to the islands over the next two days producing breezy to windy trade winds across the state through the weekend. Clouds and passing showers will continue to favor windward and mountain areas with more scattered shower activity drifting into leeward areas through Saturday. Increasing moisture and shower trends are forecast from Sunday through Tuesday as two unstable disturbances pass through the region.

No significant northwest swells are expected through the middle of next week. Long period forerunners from an incoming south swell are just beginning to arrive. This swell will build Friday, then peak over the weekend. A reinforcing south swell will likely keep south shore surf above normal levels through the middle of next week. East shore surf will rise above seasonal levels on Friday, then likely reach advisory levels Saturday through Monday.

