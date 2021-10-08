An Oahu family-run farm continues to plow forward despite hardships during the pandemic

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Keiki and Plow, a family-run farm, is a hidden gem in Hawaii Kai located at the base of the popular Koko Crater trail behind Kaiser High School.

It’s where private groups are invited to harvest fresh vegetables and fruits, and where kids can enjoy and learn about farm animals!

Their motto is “Stay Wild, My Child,” and Heather Mohr is the executive director.

“Really, our focus is on the keiki. Our mission is to inspire health, empower children and connect our community through sustainable agriculture,” said Mohr.

The sprawling 4-acre farm is not what it used to be. Mohr says it’s gone through a deep clean up of old junk and trash that sat on the land for years.

“My husband and my three kids and I, we would walk around and just kind of dream together. This is where the vegetables would go, this is where the chickens would go and this is where the swing on the tree would go,” Mohr explained.

When they first opened four years ago, students came on field trips and crowds harvested fresh produce. Then, COVID happened and several months later, the family endured an unexpected tragedy.

“We lost Ryan in January. He passed away after a very quick but intense episode of depression. We pulled out a couple of lines from his journal. It said dream bigger, live boldly and love fiercely. I feel like Keiki and Plow has embodied those values,” said Mohr.

So, how does the single mother of three manage the farm and run a non-profit?

Mohr says she gets a lot of help from eager volunteers, and every day, her kids pitch in wherever they can.

“My daughter is 8, she feeds the ducks, chickens and bunnies. My son feeds the sheep. My youngest one takes care of the animals in the house. We are so blessed by the community and wrapped in aloha,” said Mohr.

Everyone’s invited to explore the farm through private group educational tours and play groups for kids.

Check the Keiki and Plow website for more information.

Also, every Wednesday morning, Keiki and Plow offers grab and go produce at the F45 in Hawaii Kai.

