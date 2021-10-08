Tributes
201 new COVID cases reported statewide; 7 additional deaths

COVID testing
COVID testing(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 9:02 AM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Friday reported 201 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 81,087.

Hawaii also reported an additional seven coronavirus-related fatalities, pushing the death toll to 833.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions. That information is now only issued weekly.

Of the new infections reported Friday:

  • 126 were on Oahu
  • 39 on Hawaii Island
  • 19 on Maui
  • 7 on Kauai
  • 1 on Lanai

There were also 9 residents diagnosed out-of-state.

Some 69.3% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, while 77.5% has received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

