201 new COVID cases reported statewide; 7 additional deaths

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Friday reported 201 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 81,087.

Hawaii also reported an additional seven coronavirus-related fatalities, pushing the death toll to 833.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions. That information is now only issued weekly.

Of the new infections reported Friday:

126 were on Oahu

39 on Hawaii Island

19 on Maui

7 on Kauai

1 on Lanai

There were also 9 residents diagnosed out-of-state.

Some 69.3% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, while 77.5% has received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

