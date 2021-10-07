Wahine volleyball meets UC San Diego, UC Irvine on the road this weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine volleyball team is coming off of a successful Homecoming weekend.

As the Big West Conference slate continues, the Wahine know that they’re the team to beat in the big west and the team says challenge accepted.

“I absolutely love it and I think the team loves it too.” Middle blocker Skyler Williams told reporters. “Were learning to work with the pressure.”

The Pressure was definitely on in the Wahine’s match against Cal State Fullerton, after cruising past Long Beach state to start the weekend, the ‘Bows ran into trouble when the Titans almost took them down at the Stan.

In the end, Hawaii was able to get the win in five sets, leaving the Arena with some crucial lessons that they want to carry over into this weekend and the rest of the season.

“Keep going, lets just say that, keep going we can’t let up, can’t get complacent , we had the first two sets and I don’t want to say we disrespected them, but we can’t check out.” Williams said. “We have to keep going and just leave a message for the other teams and prove to ourselves that we can sweep teams in three.”

This weekend UH meets UC San Diego and UC Irvine on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

Friday marks just the second time Hawaii and the Tritons go head-to-head — the last time being in the eighties — but with UC San Diego joining the Big West in 2020, its uncharted waters for the wahine and they’re looking to make a statement against their new conference foes.

“Yeah, definitely take that into consideration like okay were playing somewhere new, new crowd, new team, new everything so it is a little nerve racking, but its also exciting knowing that everything’s going to be new.” Williams said. “Its a chance for us to leave a message at this school, like hey Hawaii comes in hard here.”

First serve against UC San Diego is set for Friday at 4:00 p.m. HST, while Saturday’s match with UC Irvine is set for 2:00 p.m. HST.

