UH women’s soccer back on the road for pair of conference matches

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii women’s soccer team is back on the road for a pair of Big West Conference matches, as they search for their first win of the season.

The ‘Bows hit the pitch at UC Riverside on Thursday, then stay in the Golden State to play Cal State Fullerton on Sunday.

There is no streaming option for UH’s match with UCR, but the game against CSUF will be on ESPN+.

The Wahine ended a seven-game losing streak last Sunday against UC Santa Barbara, however it was not a win, Hawaii getting the 0-0 tie with the Gauchos.

UH’s Lauren Marquez put on a show, notching her second shutout at the net this season while collecting two saves.

Thursday’s game against UC Riverside is set for 4:00 p.m. HST and Sunday’s match with Fullerton is set for 2:00 p.m. HST on ESPN+.

