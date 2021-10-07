Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

UH women’s soccer back on the road for pair of conference matches

The University of Hawaii women’s soccer team is back on the road for a pair of Big West...
The University of Hawaii women’s soccer team is back on the road for a pair of Big West Conference matches, as they search for their first win of the season.(Hawaii Athletics)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 4:12 PM HST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii women’s soccer team is back on the road for a pair of Big West Conference matches, as they search for their first win of the season.

The ‘Bows hit the pitch at UC Riverside on Thursday, then stay in the Golden State to play Cal State Fullerton on Sunday.

There is no streaming option for UH’s match with UCR, but the game against CSUF will be on ESPN+.

The Wahine ended a seven-game losing streak last Sunday against UC Santa Barbara, however it was not a win, Hawaii getting the 0-0 tie with the Gauchos.

UH’s Lauren Marquez put on a show, notching her second shutout at the net this season while collecting two saves.

Thursday’s game against UC Riverside is set for 4:00 p.m. HST and Sunday’s match with Fullerton is set for 2:00 p.m. HST on ESPN+.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating an attack on Oahu's north shore that left several people injured.
3 family members injured in North Shore attack that also left suspect critically injured
Sam Kapoi
Former Hokulea crew member sentenced after admitting to role in drug ring
File photo of COVID testing
Hawaii reports 91 new COVID cases and no additional deaths
Dr. Jenna Wallace provides relief to other veterinarians around Hawaii so they can have some...
With demand higher than ever, Hawaii veterinarians are being pushed to the brink
Courtesy: Getty Images
Wanting to eliminate mandates, UFC fighter BJ Penn eyes run for governor

Latest News

As the Big West Conference slate continues, the Wahine know that they’re the team to beat in...
Wahine volleyball meets UC San Diego, UC Irvine on the road this weekend
Confusion and late decisions are creating chaos in Hawaii's water sports community.
Hawaii water sports community grapples with confusion, inconsistencies in COVID rules
University of Hawaii defensive back Khoury Bethley was named the bronko Nagurski National...
UH’s Khoury Bethley named Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week
The University of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine volleyball team took down Cal State Fullerton in a five...
Wahine’s Kate Lang earns second-straight Big West Freshman of the Week honors