Tiny, rare fossil found in 16-million-year-old amber

Scientists discovered a well-preserved tardigrade fossil in a 16-million-year-old piece of amber.
Scientists discovered a well-preserved tardigrade fossil in a 16-million-year-old piece of amber.(Harvard/NJIT via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 6:44 AM HST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
(CNN) - Scientists are excited about discovering a well-preserved tardigrade fossil in a 16-million-year-old piece of amber.

Known for their ability to survive extreme environments, microscopic tardigrades have lived on Earth for more than 500 million years.

However, these tiny animals, sometimes called “water bears,” don’t leave many fossils behind. In fact, this is only the third one ever discovered.

Known for their ability to survive extreme environments, microscopic tardigrades have lived on...
Known for their ability to survive extreme environments, microscopic tardigrades have lived on Earth for more than 500 million years.(Harvard/NJIT via CNN Newsource)

It represents a new species of the creature, now extinct, but related to the tardigrades crawling around today.

Researchers say it’s exciting to get a window into how the robust bug-looking animals have evolved since they have managed to survive five mass extinction events on Earth.

Tardigrades may also be Earth’s first colonists in space. Some specimens could be living on the moon after a spacecraft carrying them crashed there.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

