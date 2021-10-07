Tributes
To stop the spread of little fire ants, state raises awareness for early detection

The state Agriculture Department says several islands are dealing with little fire ant...
The state Agriculture Department says several islands are dealing with little fire ant infestations.(Hawaii Department of Agriculture)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 9:17 PM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With October marking “Stop the Ant Month” in Hawaii, the state Agriculture Department is asking the public for their help in preventing the spread of invasive little fire ants.

Officials said they hope this multi-agency effort will raise awareness about the importance of early detection.

To help in the initiative, residents can lure the pests with peanut butter on chopsticks and report their finding to agriculture officials.

“Sending us samples of stinging ants, it’s really helpful and important to make sure we don’t have anything new here in Hawaii and also to help identify any existing little fire ant populations that we don’t know about,” said Serena Fukushima of the Maui Invasive Species Committee.

On Maui, 18 little fire ant populations have been found and only six are now active.

The state said it is crucial to eradicate these invasive insects as they can sting, blind your pets and devastate the ecosystem.

“Little fire ants can cause real harm to Hawaii’s environment our agriculture, economy, people, even our pets,” Fukushima said. “Once they become established, they can achieve extremely dense populations and form infestations that blanket the ground, plants and trees.”

Officials said any ants collected should be put in a sealable plastic bag, placed in the freezer for at least 24 hours and dropped off or mailed to the Invasive Species Committee office on your island.

For more information, click here.

