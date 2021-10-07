Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

In rally outside Child Welfare Services office, community members ask, ‘Where’s Isabella?’

The group 'Protect Our Keiki' organized a rally Wednesday afternoon to help put pressure on...
The group 'Protect Our Keiki' organized a rally Wednesday afternoon to help put pressure on authorities to not ease up on the investigation and ensure Isabella Ariel isn't forgotten.(Hawaii News Now)
By Mark Carpenter
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 5:34 PM HST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s now been more than three weeks since Isabella “Ariel” Kalua went missing from her Waimanalo home.

The Honolulu Police Department has stopped actively searching for the 6-year-old, but members of the community aren’t giving up hope.

The group “Protect Our Keiki” organized a rally Wednesday afternoon to put pressure on authorities to not ease up on the investigation and ensure Isabella isn’t forgotten.

And “Where’s Isabella?” isn’t their only question.

“Why stop searching?” said Allison Herman, who was among those to attend the rally.

“Why did we stop searching? She deserves the attention that your own child deserves. Would you stop searching for your own child? Would you stop searching?”

The event was held outside of the state’s Department of Human Services-Child Welfare Services office in Kalihi. Participants say the state didn’t do enough to properly vet the Kalua family.

The man police identify as Kalua’s adoptive father, Isaac Kalua III, has a criminal record including charges of terroristic threatening and assault from 20 years ago.

Members of Isabella’s biological family also question the state’s actions.

“There’s a five-year background check for Hawaii and as people are doing their own investigations, they’re seeing a lot of history of other foster families and how could they have gotten the kids also,” said Isabella’s biological aunt, Lana Idao.

In a statement submitted to Hawaii News Now, DHS said its understands the community’s sadness and frustration, adding a prior conviction does not automatically disqualify someone from becoming a foster parent.

Furthermore, DHS said it cannot comment on specific cases “especially where there may also be involvement with law enforcement or the courts. "

The Honolulu Police Department said Wednesday while their active search efforts have ceased, the investigation into Isabella’s disappearance continues with interviews and evidence processing.

“We’re doing whatever we can to just keep out there and try to find her,” Idao said. “Whether it’s with them or not, but any information, if anyone comes with information, call Crimestoppers so they can go out and look and check. We just want to bring her home already.”

The biological family plans to hold a community rally this Friday in Waimanalo.

A spokesperson for the Kaluas says they have no comment on the event, but their attorney has said they are devastated by her disappearance and hope the courts will order the state to return Isabella’s siblings to their care.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating an attack on Oahu's north shore that left several people injured.
3 family members injured in North Shore attack that also left suspect critically injured
Sam Kapoi
Former Hokulea crew member sentenced after admitting to role in drug ring
Betty Webster was a world record holder. She died late September at the age of 92.
Beloved Hawaii Island woman who once held a unique world record dies at 92
File photo of COVID testing
Hawaii reports 91 new COVID cases and no additional deaths
Dr. Jenna Wallace provides relief to other veterinarians around Hawaii so they can have some...
With demand higher than ever, Hawaii veterinarians are being pushed to the brink

Latest News

In the past two weeks, Native Hawaiians have made up nearly 40 percent of COVID deaths.
Surge in COVID deaths took heavy toll on Native Hawaiian community
Acting Assistant Chief Stephen Gerona continues to rise through the ranks despite being...
HPD takes action against 4 officers who accused commander of bullying, harassment
Oahu's ban on large gatherings will likely be allowed to expire Oct. 19.
Mayor: Oahu’s ban on large gatherings will likely be allowed to expire Oct. 19
HNN FILE
Council advances proposal to increase hotel room tax to pay for rail, parks maintenance