Mayor: Oahu’s ban on large gatherings will likely be allowed to expire Oct. 19

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said Oahu’s ban on large gatherings will likely be allowed to expire Oct. 19, as long as COVID cases don’t surge again.

The policy bans any gatherings larger than 25 people outdoors or 10 indoors.

Gov. David Ige also previously said he planned to make an announcement this week on relaxing the rules. His office said a news conference is tentatively on his schedule for Friday.

Hawaii’s COVID infections and hospitalizations have been on the decline for several weeks.

“These trends continue (and) ... we will suspend the banning of large gatherings and will get back in the business of normalcy even though there’s an overriding emergency proclamation,” said Blangiardi, in a news conference Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Ige told Hawaii News Now in a one-on-one interview that he hopes to make an announcement this week on gatherings, including allowing fans at University of Hawaii games.

The latest figures from the Hawaii Pandemic Applied Modeling group shows Oahu has seen a steep decline in infections since Sept. 13, when the Oahu Safe Access program was enacted, requiring restaurants and other businesses to require vaccination or negative COVID test.

Thomas Lee, HIPAM co-chair and a University of Hawaii epidemiologist, said the numbers are encouraging. “I’m happy from a public health perspective but also one of continued vigilance,” he said.

Looking ahead, Blangiardi says there is the possibility of a massive event in December.

“Yes, there is there’s a definite possibility of the Honolulu Marathon,” he said.

“If we say yes to that, it’ll be a major signal to our community that we’re back,” Blangiardi added.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.