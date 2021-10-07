Mayor declares ‘Carissa Moore Day’ to honor the decorated Olympian, world surf champion

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Five-time world surf champion and Olympic gold medalist Carissa Moore received a huge honor from Honolulu’s mayor on Wednesday.

Mayor Rick Blangiardi honored the Palolo surfer with the key to the city to recognize her latest achievements and her efforts to represent Hawaii on the world’s stage.

The mayor also proclaimed October 6 as “Carissa Moore Day.”

“I’m so honored to be here. I’ve felt this outpouring and overwhelming sense of love from my community, and I wouldn’t be where I am today without all those people, without all that love,” Moore said.

The decorated surfer said she hopes to inspire young children to continue working hard to reach their goals and make their dreams a reality.

“It’s my hope that anyone that is young and chasing their dreams that they know that anything is possible if they work hard and they put their heart and mind to it,” she said.

Along with her strides in the sport of surfing, Moore has also started a charity called Moore Aloha. The non-profit organization encourages young women through surfing, giving them the opportunity to be strong, confident and compassionate individuals.

The next event hosted by charity is a surf contest and mentorship program, which will be held in Florida in November.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.