Loved ones of man killed in 2019 crash to get $10 million under settlement

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu’s city council approved a large settlement Wednesday more than two years after a deadly crash in Kakaako.

The widow and family of Dr. Travis Lau, who was killed by a driver fleeing from police, will be getting $10 million under the settlement.

They sued the city saying the police chase created an unreasonable risk of danger.

Dr. Lau was one of three people killed in January 2019 when driver Alins Sumang plowed his truck into a group of pedestrians along Ala Moana Boulevard.

Sumang struck a plea deal with prosecutors in March of this year. He was given a 30-year prison sentence.

Lau’s family declined to talk about the settlement. City lawyers say most of the $10 million will be paid by insurance companies.

