Large Army training exercise to include simulated explosives, increased military air traffic

By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 1:47 PM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A large-scale Army training exercise this month will include the use of blank ammunition, simulated explosives, and increased military flights on Oahu.

A portion of the training will also take place on Hawaii Island.

The Joint Pacific Multinational Training Center exercise begins Tuesday and runs through Oct. 28.

Officials said about 400 service members from Indonesia and Thailand will participate in the multi-national exercise.

Training areas will include: Dillingham Army Airfield, Kahuku Training Area, Kawailoa mountain ranges, Helemanu Plantation and Schofield Barracks East Range.

Drivers should also expect to see more military convoys on the road.

To report concerns related to noise or training, community members can call the 25th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office at (808) 655-4756 or email usaghi.comrel@gmail.com.

