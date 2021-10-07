Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

HPD takes action against 4 officers who accused commander of bullying, harassment

Acting Assistant Chief Stephen Gerona continues to rise through the ranks despite being...
Acting Assistant Chief Stephen Gerona continues to rise through the ranks despite being included in complaints and lawsuits.(Hawaii News Now)
By Lynn Kawano
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 6:05 PM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Police Department has taken action against four veteran police officers who accused a commander of bullying, sexual harassment and retaliation in a Hawaii News Now report last month.

The allegations against Major Stephen Gerona were discussed in a Honolulu Police Commission meeting Wednesday, during which interim HPD Police Chief Rade Vanic publicly addressed the issue for the first time.

All four officers have filed complaints with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, naming Gerona. One of those officers also filed a lawsuit. And all say they are now facing further retaliation.

In an internal email obtained by Hawaii News Now, acting Deputy Chief Lisa Mann notifies other commanders of an order that the four officers be served a 384.

“A 384 is a notification in writing, so basically a warning that you have violated a policy,” Vanic told commissioners, insisting that it is not a form of discipline.

“It’s a notification you broke the rules, and notifying you that if you continue to break the rules, there could be further action against you,” he said.

Critics, however, say it looks like retaliation and intimidation.

“My first response is it’s really concerning,” said Joshua Wisch, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union Hawaii district.

“Seeing the police department essentially doubling down and retaliating against people for speaking out is shocking,” Wisch said.

Attorney Victor Bakke agreed, saying this type of action could mean more damages in a lawsuit.

“Looks like it’s retaliation and that is absolutely the biggest problem for any organization when it comes to this kind of complaints,” he said.

Gerona was the head of the Criminal Investigations Division, a high profile unit in HPD, but was moved to the Legislative Liaison Office this past weekend.

The move came after yet another sexual harassment complaint was filed last week by an officer who works under him.

Vanic said he has asked the department’s Human Resources Division to take over the investigations of Gerona. If that office declines, he told commissioners he would try to seek an outside agency to handle the complaints.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating an attack on Oahu's north shore that left several people injured.
3 family members injured in North Shore attack that also left suspect critically injured
Sam Kapoi
Former Hokulea crew member sentenced after admitting to role in drug ring
Betty Webster was a world record holder. She died late September at the age of 92.
Beloved Hawaii Island woman who once held a unique world record dies at 92
File photo of COVID testing
Hawaii reports 91 new COVID cases and no additional deaths
Dr. Jenna Wallace provides relief to other veterinarians around Hawaii so they can have some...
With demand higher than ever, Hawaii veterinarians are being pushed to the brink

Latest News

In the past two weeks, Native Hawaiians have made up nearly 40 percent of COVID deaths.
Surge in COVID deaths took heavy toll on Native Hawaiian community
The group 'Protect Our Keiki' organized a rally Wednesday afternoon to help put pressure on...
In rally outside Child Welfare Services office, community members ask, ‘Where’s Isabella?’
Oahu's ban on large gatherings will likely be allowed to expire Oct. 19.
Mayor: Oahu’s ban on large gatherings will likely be allowed to expire Oct. 19
HNN FILE
Council advances proposal to increase hotel room tax to pay for rail, parks maintenance