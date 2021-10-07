Tributes
Honolulu police seek witnesses to dog’s fatal stabbing in Nanakuli

Honolulu Police Department/File
Honolulu Police Department/File(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 12:59 PM HST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect accused of fatally stabbing a dog that went missing from a Nanakuli family’s yard.

Police said a first-degree cruelty to animals case has been opened.

The dog, named “Bully,” went missing from his yard on Tuesday morning. Police said the dog was subsequently found dead with multiple stab wounds on the Ulehawa Stream bank.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.

