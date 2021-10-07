Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

HFD raises awareness, reminds residents to get prepared during fire prevention week

By Casey Lund
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 8:53 AM HST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s fire prevention week and the Honolulu Fire Department is participating in the national effort to make every home on Oahu safer.

The National Fire Protection Association says working smoke alarms in the home reduce the risk of dying in a fire by more than half.

The NFPA reports nearly three out of five home fire deaths occur in homes with no smoke alarms or smoke alarms that failed to operate.

Missing or nonfunctional power sources, disconnected batteries, dead batteries, disconnected hardwired alarms, or other alternating current power issues are the most common factors as to why smoke alarms fail to operate.

“The HFD urges everyone to be very proactive and never take fire safety for granted,” Acting Fire Chief Lionel Camara Jr. said. “Checking smoke alarms and recognizing the sounds they make may seem routine, but it is important. Remember, dismantling alarms because you think they are malfunctioning could result in serious or even deadly consequences.”

HFD says it’s important to place smoke alarms in every bedroom, in hallways leading to the bedrooms, and on every level of the home and be sure to test them monthly.

There is a wealth of information and resources for the entire family at HFD’s website.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sam Kapoi
Former Hokulea crew member sentenced after admitting to role in drug ring
Acting Assistant Chief Stephen Gerona continues to rise through the ranks despite being...
HPD takes action against 4 officers who accused commander of bullying, harassment
COVID testing
168 new COVID infections reported statewide, with 7 additional deaths
Betty Webster was a world record holder. She died late September at the age of 92.
Beloved Hawaii Island woman who once held a unique world record dies at 92
Hawaii's home prices continue to soar.
Frustrations mount among potential homebuyers as prices continue to soar

Latest News

Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Thursday, October 7, 2021
Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Thursday, October 7, 2021
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
HFD raises awareness, reminds residents to get prepared during fire prevention week
Lab testing / file image
Hawaii sees 304 new COVID cases, 8 more deaths
Tough as Nails
Entertainment News: "Tough as Nails"