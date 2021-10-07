HFD raises awareness, reminds residents to get prepared during fire prevention week

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s fire prevention week and the Honolulu Fire Department is participating in the national effort to make every home on Oahu safer.

The National Fire Protection Association says working smoke alarms in the home reduce the risk of dying in a fire by more than half.

The NFPA reports nearly three out of five home fire deaths occur in homes with no smoke alarms or smoke alarms that failed to operate.

Missing or nonfunctional power sources, disconnected batteries, dead batteries, disconnected hardwired alarms, or other alternating current power issues are the most common factors as to why smoke alarms fail to operate.

“The HFD urges everyone to be very proactive and never take fire safety for granted,” Acting Fire Chief Lionel Camara Jr. said. “Checking smoke alarms and recognizing the sounds they make may seem routine, but it is important. Remember, dismantling alarms because you think they are malfunctioning could result in serious or even deadly consequences.”

HFD says it’s important to place smoke alarms in every bedroom, in hallways leading to the bedrooms, and on every level of the home and be sure to test them monthly.

There is a wealth of information and resources for the entire family at HFD’s website.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.