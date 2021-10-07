Hawaii sees 304 new COVID cases, 8 more deaths

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health reported 304 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, pushing the total number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 80,886.

Hawaii also reported an additional eight coronavirus-related fatalities. The death toll now stands at 826.

In September alone, the state had seen 200 COVID deaths. That was more than the number seen in June, July and August combined. Over that three-month period, Hawaii logged 89 COVID deaths.

Of the new infections reported Thursday:

166 were on Oahu

54 on Hawaii Island

30 on Maui

28 on Kauai

There were also 26 residents diagnosed out-of-state.

Some 69.2% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, while 77.4% has received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

