Forecast: Stronger winds and bigger surf on the way

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy trade winds and low humidity levels will exceed red flag warning thresholds for leeward areas of the Hawaiian Islands through at least Thursday afternoon.

Breezy to locally strong trade winds will hold through Thursday. On Friday, stronger trade winds will takeover into early next week.

Long range guidance continues to show wet weather trends from Saturday night through Tuesday as a low level disturbance passes through the island chain with an unstable upper-level low lingering just north of the state.

Stronger trade winds will produce very rough east shore surf through early next week. Surf should rise above normal levels by Friday and potentially reach high surf advisory levels over the weekend into early next week.

The current west-northwest swell will decline Thursday and fade on Friday. No other significant northwest swells are expected through the middle of next week.

A long-period south swell will arrive Thursday night, build on Friday, then peak during the weekend.

