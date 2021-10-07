Tributes
Episode 82: Stay Wild, My Child with Heather Mohr

Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum and her two best friends, Noli Kazama and Brooke Kane,...
Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum and her two best friends, Noli Kazama and Brooke Kane, host the 'Muthaship,' a weekly podcast on parenthood and friendship.
By Stephanie Lum
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 11:52 AM HST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - This week on ‘Muthaship’ we’re joined by Heather Mohr, the executive director of Keiki and Plow!

The 4-acre farm is a a hidden gem in Hawaii Kai, located at the base of the popular Koko Crater trail behind Kaiser High School, where private groups are invited to harvest fresh vegetables and fruits — and kids can enjoy and learn about farm animals!

The farm’s motto is ‘Stay Wild, My Child,’ and Mohr — a single mother of three — explains how she is able to care for the farm, keep her non-profit running and raise her young children all at the same time.

Listen to the podcast by clicking the link below:

For more episodes with Steph, Noli and Brooke, click here to visit the ‘Muthaship’ archives.

