Episode 82: Stay Wild, My Child with Heather Mohr

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - This week on ‘Muthaship’ we’re joined by Heather Mohr, the executive director of Keiki and Plow!

The 4-acre farm is a a hidden gem in Hawaii Kai, located at the base of the popular Koko Crater trail behind Kaiser High School, where private groups are invited to harvest fresh vegetables and fruits — and kids can enjoy and learn about farm animals!

The farm’s motto is ‘Stay Wild, My Child,’ and Mohr — a single mother of three — explains how she is able to care for the farm, keep her non-profit running and raise her young children all at the same time.

