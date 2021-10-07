A+ After School programs scramble to fill vacancies to address growing waiting list

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The YMCA of Honolulu oversees about half of Oahu’s A+ After School programs. Most of them operate on elementary school campuses.

“We have 59 sites across Oahu. Right now 54 of them are operating,” said Cassidy Inamasu, executive director of the Y’s Atherton Branch.

There are 2,785 children enrolled at the Y’s A+ sites, but 1,600 more are waiting to get in.

“Sixteen hundred students on a wait list is definitely the largest we’ve ever seen,” Inamasu said.

He said the program provider’s big challenge has been finding people to work with the kids.

“We want to make sure everybody knows that if they can even do two or three days a week, they can join us and make a significant impact on students’ lives,” he said.

YMCA of Honolulu just launched a hiring campaign. It needs at least 70 new A+ After School site leaders, group leaders and program aides.

“Every single person that we’re able to get on as a group leader impacts 20 kids. We’re able to bring 20 kids off that wait list,” Inamasu said.

The pay ranges from $11 to $16 an hour depending on the position. It’s part-time work, but could be paired with other jobs at the Y.

“They can make it a full-time position and get full-time benefits,” Inamasu said. “We want to make sure others know, not just the college students but folks who are looking for something to get back into the work force, there’s opportunity here at the Y.”

If you get hired, you automatically get a $250 bonus on your first paycheck. There’s also a $100 Y credit for anyone who refers a person who gets hired. The Y does the training and mentoring.

“They can reach out to us and we can help them determine which school will fit their schedule and what school is closest to them,” Inamasu said.

To learn more, go to YMCAhonolulu.org/careers.

