2 Maui men cited after dead honu found trapped in their lobster net

DOCARE officers found the dead turtle in the possession of the two men Sunday and cited them.
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 3:37 PM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Charges have been filed against a Maui father and son after they were found with a dead turtle in their possession.

The Department of Land and Natural Resources said 57-year-old Randall Del Castillo Sr. and 33-year-old Randall Del Castillo Jr. were charged with take and possession of a green sea turtle, which is a protected species.

DLNR officials said around 6:50 a.m. Sunday morning, the pair was spotted by DOCARE officers retrieving a lobster net from the shore at Round Tables in the Waiehu on Maui’s north shore.

Officials said entangled in the net was a dead sea turtle. It was placed in a metal tub attached to an inner tube. DLNR said all items involved were confiscated as evidence and NOAA was alerted.

Both father and son were cited in the incident. Both are scheduled to appear in Maui District Court on Nov. 25.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

