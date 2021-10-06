Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

With enough vaccine supply, DOH offers Pfizer booster shots to any adult who is eligible

(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 8:03 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health said it now has enough Pfizer shots to provide boosters to any adult who qualifies.

Officials said those who had their second Pfizer shot at least six months ago and who feels they are at risk because of certain health conditions or their job, are eligible for a third dose.

“People need to think about their own situation and do what is best for them,” said Brooks Baehr, a spokesperson for the Health Department.

“We think we have enough shots. People seemed to have been very responsible for the roll out of the booster. It looks like people let the kupuna get in the front of the line and healthcare workers as well.”

Meanwhile, the state reported that nearly 69% of Hawaii’s population is now fully vaccinated, and among those 12 and up, it’s at 90%.

“If the message is that 90% of the people are vaccinated people are going to let their hair down and do what we did during the summer. We were together, we were inside without masks — that time hasn’t come yet,” Baehr said.

The state said there are still 445,000 adults and children who are not fully vaccinated, which health officials said is enough to continue the spread of COVID.

Boosters are not yet available for Moderna and Johnson and Johnson as the companies continue to study their vaccine’s effectiveness.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating an attack on Oahu's north shore that left several people injured.
3 family members injured in North Shore attack that also left suspect critically injured
Three Honolulu police officers are under criminal investigation ― suspected of causing and then...
Attorney blames police officer’s grudge for Makaha crash that left 6 injured
Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said he implemented Safe Access to avoid shutting down businesses.
As COVID crisis eases, mayor to propose that Oahu bars be allowed to serve alcohol until midnight
COVID testing
Hawaii reports 195 new COVID infections, 3 additional deaths
Dr. Jenna Wallace provides relief to other veterinarians around Hawaii so they can have some...
With demand higher than ever, Hawaii veterinarians are being pushed to the brink

Latest News

FILE
Hope for eager UH football fans: Ige says he’s looking to ease some COVID rules soon
Confusion and late decisions are creating chaos in Hawaii's water sports community.
Hawaii water sports community grapples with confusion, inconsistencies in COVID rules
Mahealani
Gov. Ige could ease some COVID restrictions soon, giving hope to eager UH football fans
wa'a
Inconsistencies in COVID rules leads to more confusion for Hawaii's water sports community