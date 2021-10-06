With enough vaccine supply, DOH offers Pfizer booster shots to any adult who is eligible

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health said it now has enough Pfizer shots to provide boosters to any adult who qualifies.

Officials said those who had their second Pfizer shot at least six months ago and who feels they are at risk because of certain health conditions or their job, are eligible for a third dose.

“People need to think about their own situation and do what is best for them,” said Brooks Baehr, a spokesperson for the Health Department.

“We think we have enough shots. People seemed to have been very responsible for the roll out of the booster. It looks like people let the kupuna get in the front of the line and healthcare workers as well.”

Meanwhile, the state reported that nearly 69% of Hawaii’s population is now fully vaccinated, and among those 12 and up, it’s at 90%.

“If the message is that 90% of the people are vaccinated people are going to let their hair down and do what we did during the summer. We were together, we were inside without masks — that time hasn’t come yet,” Baehr said.

The state said there are still 445,000 adults and children who are not fully vaccinated, which health officials said is enough to continue the spread of COVID.

Boosters are not yet available for Moderna and Johnson and Johnson as the companies continue to study their vaccine’s effectiveness.

