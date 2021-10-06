Tributes
With current CEO set to retire, Hawaiian Electric Industries announces new leadership

By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 7:26 PM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaiian Electric Industries announced its new company leadership Tuesday as the current president and CEO, Constance Lau, is set to retire at the end of the year.

Lau served as the company’s leader for 15 years.

She will be replaced by Scott Seu, who is the current president of Hawaiian Electric Company, which is HEI’s largest subsidiary.

Beginning in January, Seu will be named as the new chief executive and will be appointed to the HEI board of directors and become the chair of the American Savings Bank board of directors.

Meanwhile, Shelee Kimura, who is the senior vice president of customer service and public affairs at Hawaiian Electric, will succeed Seu as HECO’s new CEO. She will become the first-ever woman to serve in this role.

The company said the appointments of Seu and Kimura came as part of a multi-year succession planning process undertaken by the boards of directors of HEI, Hawaiian Electric and American Savings Bank.

