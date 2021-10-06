After training for space on the slopes of Mauna Loa, she’s earned her astronaut wings

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - SpaceX astronaut Dr. Sian Proctor has her feet firmly planted back on terra firma, but her mind in still on her out-of-this-world mission.

The geoscientist said nothing beats the rush of blasting into space.

“Those engines ignite and you are just rolling on the best ride of your life.”

Proctor is fresh off last month’s SpaceX Inspiration4 flight. She was one of four astronaut’s aboard the Dragon capsule that barreled through space 350 miles above the Earth’s surface.

She said the view from way up there was absolutely amazing.

“We didn’t realize we’d be able to see the entire sphere of our planet. That was spectacular,” she said.

The Inspiration4 crew is the first all-civilian team to go into space. For three days, they orbited earth.

“Australia was the running joke,” she said. “Every time we looked out the window and saw actual brown, it was the continent of Australia.”

Everything looks different from a space perspective.

“We had the Earth and then the Moon would come up and peek behind the Earth. It was like it was suspended there. Just beautiful,” she said.

The crew’s primary mission was research. Their journey raised $200 million for St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Proctor teaches geology, sustainability, and planetary science at South Mountain Community College in Phoenix, Arizona. She’s also a poet and artist.

During the little downtime she had during the mission, she painted a picture in zero gravity.

She said three days in space went by way to fast.

“You brace for splash down, the actual impact into the water. But it really is like you hit and then you bounce up, and then you’re like, ‘Woo hoo! We are down!’” she said.

In 2009, Proctor almost made it into NASA’s program, and she trained for space at the HI-SEAS Habitat on the slopes of Mauna Loa.

Now through SpaceX, she has finally earned her astronaut wings.

