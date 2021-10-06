National Weather Service issues fire weather watch for leeward areas of state

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The National Weather Service has issued a fire weather watch for leeward areas of all islands, asking residents to be on the alert for the threat of wildfires.

The watch is in effect from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon.

A fire weather watch doesn’t mean brush fires are imminent.

Rather, they mean the conditions for fast-spreading wildfires are all there.

Forecasters said the lack of rains in recent months have created “fuel” for brush fires in dry areas of the state. “These dry conditions combined with breezy trade winds and low relative humidities, will lead to critical fire conditions,” forecasters said. “Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.”

