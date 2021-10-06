Tributes
Invasive-like algae spreads within Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument

Chondria smothering a coral at Pearl & Hermes Atoll.
Chondria smothering a coral at Pearl & Hermes Atoll.(Heather Spalding/College of Charleston)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 3:59 PM HST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Researchers are keeping a watchful eye on a ‘nuisance’ algae found within the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument.

The mysterious algae, identified as the chondria tumulosa species, has now spread. Last month, it was found reaching coral reefs near Midway Atoll National Wildlife Refuge and Battle of Midway National Memorial.

Although it exhibits invasive characteristics, researchers are stopping short of classifying it as an invasive species because they aren’t sure of its origins.

It has been growing in thick mats over native coral reefs since it was first found in 2019. Back then, the algae covered areas as long as football fields in some places.

During a recent trip to the area, researchers were able to get enough algae samples to send to a lab.

Removing the algae isn’t so simple. Area management teams have to devise a special plan for removal while doing their best to prevent particles from spreading underwater.

For more information on Papahanaumokuakea Marine National monument, click here.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

