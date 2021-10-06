Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Home COVID tests recalled over false positive results

According to the FDA, certain lots of the test indicate that a person has the virus when they...
According to the FDA, certain lots of the test indicate that a person has the virus when they do not actually have it. Negative results do not appear to be affected by the manufacturing issue.(Source: Ellume, Food and Drug Administration)
By Ed Payne
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 6:13 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The Food and Drug Administration is recalling the Ellume COVID-19 Home Test over false positive results.

According to the FDA, certain lots of the test indicate that a person has the virus when they do not have it. Negative results do not appear to be affected by a manufacturing issue.

“The FDA is working closely with Ellume to assess the company’s additional manufacturing checks and other corrective steps to help ensure that the issue is resolved,” a safety communication from the agency said.

A complete list of recalled Ellume COVID-19 Home Tests can be found on the company’s website.

If you purchased one of the recalled test kits, you can request a replacement by completing an online form.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating an attack on Oahu's north shore that left several people injured.
3 family members injured in North Shore attack that also left suspect critically injured
Sam Kapoi
Former Hokulea crew member sentenced after admitting to role in drug ring
File photo of COVID testing
Hawaii reports 91 new COVID cases and no additional deaths
Dr. Jenna Wallace provides relief to other veterinarians around Hawaii so they can have some...
With demand higher than ever, Hawaii veterinarians are being pushed to the brink
Courtesy: Getty Images
Wanting to eliminate mandates, UFC fighter BJ Penn eyes run for governor

Latest News

Law enforcement officials in Arlington, Texas, are responding to a report of a shooting at...
Texas high school on lockdown amid reports of shooting
EMS
HPD: Man critically injured after running red light, crashing into vehicle in Ewa Beach
The Department of Health and Human Services is releasing new ads where unvaccinated COVID-19...
Unvaccinated COVID survivors share their stories in new ads
Mark Anthony Winchell.
Surgeon accused of sending explicit messages to undercover officer posing as a minor