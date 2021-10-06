Tributes
Forecast: Winds to ramp up, becoming strong over the weekend

Wednesday forecast
Wednesday forecast(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 4:38 AM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy to locally strong trade winds will strengthen toward the end of the week, with windy conditions anticipated over the weekend and early next week.

Clouds and showers will tend to favor over windward and mauka areas, with a few brief passing showers possible over some leeward locations.

A wetter trade wind weather pattern is possible early next week.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

A small, long period west-northwest swell is filling in through early Wednesday.

Small, mainly background south swells can be expected through Thursday.

A larger, long-period south swell is forecast to arrive Thursday night, then peak Friday before slowly declining through the weekend.

