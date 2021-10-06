Forecast: Stronger winds heading in for the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy to locally strong trade winds will strengthen toward the end of the week, with windy conditions anticipated over the weekend and early next week. Clouds and showers will tend to favor over windward and mauka areas, with a few brief passing showers possible over some leeward locations. A wetter trade wind weather pattern is possible early next week.

A small, long period west-northwest swell is filling in through early Wednesday. Small, mainly background south swells can be expected through Thursday. A larger, long period south swell is forecast to arrive Thursday night, then peak Friday before slowly declining through the weekend.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.