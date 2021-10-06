Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Caught on camera: Bear seen snacking on a pumpkin in Gatlinburg

By Gray News Staff and WVLT Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 11:03 AM HST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - Bears are roaming around in the Tennessee mountains, and some are not afraid to be in crowded areas, especially if there is a food source.

Jeff and Christy Mabe captured a video of a black bear snacking on a pumpkin in the popular tourist city of Gatlinburg near Great Smoky Mountains National Park, WVLT reports. The bear ended up leaving the pumpkin behind before walking down the busy street.

Black bears are common in East Tennessee, but wildlife officials said it’s important to note that they are wild animals, and you should never approach a bear.

In the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, it’s illegal to willfully come within 50 yards or any distance that disturbs or displaces a bear. Violation of this federal regulation can result in fines and arrests.

Tennessee wildlife experts have details on what to do if you encounter a bear here.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating an attack on Oahu's north shore that left several people injured.
3 family members injured in North Shore attack that also left suspect critically injured
Sam Kapoi
Former Hokulea crew member sentenced after admitting to role in drug ring
File photo of COVID testing
Hawaii reports 91 new COVID cases and no additional deaths
Dr. Jenna Wallace provides relief to other veterinarians around Hawaii so they can have some...
With demand higher than ever, Hawaii veterinarians are being pushed to the brink
Courtesy: Getty Images
Wanting to eliminate mandates, UFC fighter BJ Penn eyes run for governor

Latest News

The U.S. Education Department announces a major student debt forgiveness overhaul.
Education Department announces overhaul to student loan forgiveness program
According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the rollover happened shortly after 9 a.m. CT and took...
Oktoberfest nightmare: Semi dumps beer along Wisconsin interstate
FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer...
US summer COVID surge is waning; more mandates in the works
Hawaii's home prices continue to soar.
Frustrations mount among potential homebuyers as prices continue to soar