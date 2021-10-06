Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Beloved Hawaii Island woman who once held a unique world record dies at 92

Betty Webster was a world record holder. She died late September at the age of 92.
Betty Webster was a world record holder. She died late September at the age of 92.(Nahelani Webster Parsons)
By Dillon Ancheta
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 6:47 PM HST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Those who knew Betty Webster of Hawaii Island knew true aloha.

Webster died on Sept. 18 surrounded by family at the age of 92. She’s being remembered for kindness and warmth, and for a collection that landed her in the record books.

When she was 88 years old, she achieved a goal of becoming a Guinness World Record holder. In 2017, she was recognized for having the largest private collection of sunglasses. At the time, her collection featured 1,506 pairs of funky, novelty glasses. Loved ones say at the time of her death, the collection grew closer to about 3,000 pairs.

The official title would later be taken over by a Vancouver woman in 2019.

Webster would use them during her shifts as a restaurant hostess on Hawaii Island because it brought joy to the customers. Over the years people would gift her glasses from their travels.

She would also often wear more than just one pair while out and about. She would change between pairs so quickly and covertly that people joked she could change them magically.

Over the years, Webster raised four sons while living on Oahu’s North Shore. She also worked for 36 years at Pearl Harbor and later moved to Hawaiian Home Lands on Hawaii Island.

“Our grandmother didn’t tell us we could achieve anything we wanted to, she showed us we could! She played pool competitively, danced hula competitively, not to mention she set and achieved a goal to be in the Guinness Book of World Records, and I’m just talking about her last decade,” granddaughter Lana Schneider said.

Her family is asking people to celebrate her life by showing aloha.

“Simply, we are asking that in lieu of cards or flowers, people live aloha by spreading acts of kindness. It can be as simple or as elaborate as you want,” granddaughter Natalie Webster said.

“We can’t think of a better way to celebrate the life our grandmother led, than by honoring her memory with what we hope is an eternal wave of kindness and aloha. One that picks up where she left off.”

In addition to her four sons, Webster’s legacy lives on with her seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating an attack on Oahu's north shore that left several people injured.
3 family members injured in North Shore attack that also left suspect critically injured
Three Honolulu police officers are under criminal investigation ― suspected of causing and then...
Attorney blames police officer’s grudge for Makaha crash that left 6 injured
Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said he implemented Safe Access to avoid shutting down businesses.
As COVID crisis eases, mayor to propose that Oahu bars be allowed to serve alcohol until midnight
COVID testing
Hawaii reports 195 new COVID infections, 3 additional deaths
Dr. Jenna Wallace provides relief to other veterinarians around Hawaii so they can have some...
With demand higher than ever, Hawaii veterinarians are being pushed to the brink

Latest News

With current CEO set to retire, Hawaiian Electric Industries announces new leadership
Drug Enforcement Administration pill mill raids
Online sales, fentanyl-laced pills: Outreach workers struggle to tackle evolving drug crisis
FILE
Hope for eager UH football fans: Ige says he’s looking to ease some COVID rules soon
Confusion and late decisions are creating chaos in Hawaii's water sports community.
Hawaii water sports community grapples with confusion, inconsistencies in COVID rules