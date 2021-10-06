Beloved Hawaii Island woman who once held a unique world record dies at 92

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Those who knew Betty Webster of Hawaii Island knew true aloha.

Webster died on Sept. 18 surrounded by family at the age of 92. She’s being remembered for kindness and warmth, and for a collection that landed her in the record books.

When she was 88 years old, she achieved a goal of becoming a Guinness World Record holder. In 2017, she was recognized for having the largest private collection of sunglasses. At the time, her collection featured 1,506 pairs of funky, novelty glasses. Loved ones say at the time of her death, the collection grew closer to about 3,000 pairs.

The official title would later be taken over by a Vancouver woman in 2019.

Webster would use them during her shifts as a restaurant hostess on Hawaii Island because it brought joy to the customers. Over the years people would gift her glasses from their travels.

She would also often wear more than just one pair while out and about. She would change between pairs so quickly and covertly that people joked she could change them magically.

Over the years, Webster raised four sons while living on Oahu’s North Shore. She also worked for 36 years at Pearl Harbor and later moved to Hawaiian Home Lands on Hawaii Island.

“Our grandmother didn’t tell us we could achieve anything we wanted to, she showed us we could! She played pool competitively, danced hula competitively, not to mention she set and achieved a goal to be in the Guinness Book of World Records, and I’m just talking about her last decade,” granddaughter Lana Schneider said.

Her family is asking people to celebrate her life by showing aloha.

“Simply, we are asking that in lieu of cards or flowers, people live aloha by spreading acts of kindness. It can be as simple or as elaborate as you want,” granddaughter Natalie Webster said.

“We can’t think of a better way to celebrate the life our grandmother led, than by honoring her memory with what we hope is an eternal wave of kindness and aloha. One that picks up where she left off.”

In addition to her four sons, Webster’s legacy lives on with her seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren.

