4.6-magnitude earthquake rattles Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A portion of Hawaii Island was rocked by a 4.6 magnitude earthquake on Tuesday evening.

The United States Geological Survey said the quake happened at around 8:35 p.m. in the Pahala area.

More than 150 residents in the area said they felt the quake, according to the USGS.

There has been no word on any damages following the earthquake.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.